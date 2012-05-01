Heartland Payment Systems Inc HPY.N posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on a rise in the number of transactions it processed.

The company expects full-year net revenue to be between $530 million to $540 million, with adjusted earnings of $1.59 to $1.63 per share.

First-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $13.8 million, or 34 cents per share, from $7.9 million, or 20 cents per share, last year.

Net revenue grew 14 percent to $128.7 million.

The company posted an adjusted profit of 39 cents per share.

Analysts had expected earnings of 24 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $125.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Transaction processing volume for small and mid-sized enterprises climbed 8.3 percent to $16.7 billion, while same-store sales rose 3.4 percent during the quarter.

Heartland Payment also declared a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share.

Shares of the company closed at $30.47 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

