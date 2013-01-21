A snow man wearing a Union flag hat is seen in front of Buckingham Palace in central London January 20, 2013. Reuters/Olivia Harris

Cars make slowly their way on the Champs Elysees avenue, past Paris landmark, the Arc de Triomphe, January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A snowplough clears A1 Paris-Lille motorway near Seclin, northern France, during heavy snowfalls January 20, 2013. Snow blanketed northern France, delaying trains and forcing flights to be cancelled. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People enjoy the snow in front of Paris landmark, the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French captial halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man walks on a snow-covered road during snowfalls in Lille, northern France, January 20, 2013. Snow blanketed northern France, delaying trains and forcing flights to be cancelled. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People enjoy the snow in front of Paris landmark, the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A jogger runs in the snow-covered Tuilerie gardens in Paris, January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A tourist boat travels along the River Seine near the snow-covered Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

People enjoy a walk on the snow-covered banks of the Seine near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French captial halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A tourist boat travels along the River Seine near the snow-covered Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

People enjoy a walk on the snow-covered banks of the Seine near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A tourist boat travels along the River Seine near the snow-covered Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Dogs enjoy the snow in the Tuilerie gardens in Paris, January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Snow covers some of thousands of padlocks clipped by lovers onto the railings of Pont de l'Arceveche bridge along the River Seine near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Dogs enjoy the snow in the Tuilerie gardens in Paris January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Pandu and Dian, tourists from Indonesia, jump for a souvenir photograph taken by their friend in front of the Houses of Parliament, during a snowfall in central London January 20, 2013. Reuters/Olivia Harris

A tourist boat travels along the River Seine in Paris January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A woman shelters under an umbrella as she walks past snow-covered stairs at the Tuilerie gardens in Paris January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The statue of wartime British prime minister Winston Churchill is seen covered in snow, in front of the Houses of Parliament, in central London January 20, 2013. Reuters/Olivia Harris

Snow covers some of thousands of padlocks clipped by lovers onto the railings of Pont de l'Arceveche bridge along the River Seine near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man jogs near a replica of the Statue of Liberty which is covered with a dusting of snow in Paris, January 20, 2013. Several inches of snow fell in the French capital halting some transportation and closing some public parks. REUTERS/John Schults

Olga and Paul walk with their Russian Wolf Hound in St James' Park in central London January 20, 2013. Reuters/Olivia Harris

A man walks his dog on a snow-covered street in Paris, January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The Mall and Buckingham Palace are seen in the snow central London January 20, 2013. Reuters/Olivia Harris

People trudge in the the snow to cross Westminster bridge over the Thames River, past the Houses of Parliament, in central London January 20, 2013. Reuters/Olivia Harris

A British Airways aircraft takes off after snowfall at Heathrow airport in London January 21, 2013. London's Heathrow airport cancelled 10 percent of flights on Monday, a day after it cut its capacity by a fifth, and said services could face further delays with more snowfall expected. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON London's Heathrow airport cancelled 10 percent of flights on Monday, a day after it cut its capacity by a fifth, and said services could face further delays with more snowfall expected.

Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, said it had cut around 130 flights - most operated by IAG'S British Airways - from its schedule on Monday to allow more space between aircraft because of low visibility.

"Many airports have plenty of spare runway capacity so aircraft can be spaced out more during low visibility without causing delays and cancellations. Because Heathrow operates at almost full capacity, there is simply no room to reschedule the delayed flights," a Heathrow spokesman said.

The airport scrapped some 250 flights on Sunday and said the decision had helped it operate smoothly.

Further light snowfalls are forecast through Monday and Tuesday, national weather service the Met Office said.

Ferrovial's Heathrow has spent 36 million pounds ($57 million) on upgrading its winter weather equipment since 2010 - a year that saw it face heavy criticism after it almost shut down when snow hit just before Christmas. It now has 130 snow-clearing vehicles.

London's second airport, Gatwick, said it was operating as normal on Monday morning but that delays and some flight cancellations were likely because of adverse weather across Europe.

Smaller Stansted airport said that it was open and operational but that it expected to see some Ryanair flights cancelled during the day.

East Midlands Airport, in central England, said its single runway would remain closed until later on Monday, while City Airport - close to London's financial district - re-opened its one runway after closing it earlier in the morning.

($1 = 0.6304 British pounds)

(Reporting by Rhys Jones, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)