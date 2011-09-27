Shares of U.S. heavy machinery makers, with strong sales in Europe, shot up on Tuesday, encouraged by news on euro zone officials working to beef up the region's rescue fund to ease the debt crisis.

The S&P 1500 Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks Index .15GSPMCHD gained as much as 5 percent. The DJ Industrial Average .DJI was up 2 percent in morning trade.

Shares of heavy equipment major Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) rose 4 percent. Shares of its mining rival Joy Global Inc JOYG.O jumped 8 percent, as fears of a European debt crisis abate, improving these companies' outlook in their key markets.

"If Europe is able to get itself through the potential crisis without going into a terrible recession, that is going to have a positive impact on China, which exports a lot of goods to Europe," analyst Adam Fleck at Morningstar said.

China is a major market for mining equipment and heavy machinery companies. Farm equipment makers such as Agco Corp (AGCO.N), which depends heavily on Europe, has also been pumping up investments in the Chinese market.

Fleck said China is the world's largest consumer of many mined commodities including coal, an important commodity for Joy Global's equipment.

Other stocks Terex Corp (TEX.N), Deere & Co (DE.N) and CNH Global CNH.N were significantly up as well. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)