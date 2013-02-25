Hecla Mining Co (HL.N), the No. 2 U.S. silver miner by output, said its recently reopened Lucky Friday mine in Idaho would ramp up to full capacity in the third quarter but ongoing work at the mine would jack up full-year costs.

The company, which also operates the Greens Creek mine in Alaska, said it expected silver production to increase more than 25 percent to about 8 million to 9 million ounces in 2013.

Lucky Friday is expected to produce 2 million ounces of silver this year.

Bigger rival Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp (CDE.N) also forecast a rise in its silver and gold output this year.

Hecla said last week that it restarted Lucky Friday, which was ordered to shut in January 2012 for the repair of a shaft, after a series of accidents at the mine.

The company said on Monday that it will work on the shaft, the main access to the mine, over the next four months, pushing costs at the mine to $17 per ounce in the first half.

The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based miner said it expected total costs to rise to about $5 per ounce this year from $2.70 in 2012.

Mine development and purchase of new equipment at the company's bigger Greens Creek will also add to costs.

Miners across the globe are under pressure to cut costs as they contend with rising wages, labor unrest and concerns about commodity prices in a fragile global economy.

"It will be nice if (Hecla) did have a third mine (for) a more stable production base," said J.P. Morgan Securities analyst John Bridges, who is rated the maximum five stars by Thomson Reuters StarMine for the accuracy of his earnings estimates.

Hecla said it was likely to bring online a third mine, San Sebastian in Mexico, without specifying a time frame.

"So far they don't seem to have been able to get far enough to do a feasibility study on the mines," Bridges said.

PROFIT BEATS BUT SHUTDOWN HURTS

A lack of production from the Lucky Friday mine hurt Hecla's fourth-quarter production.

Silver production fell 16 percent to about 2.1 million ounces in the quarter, while realized silver prices fell 8 pct to $29.20 per ounce.

Earnings fell to $605,000, or breakeven per share, from $18.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company, which also produces zinc, lead and gold, earned 4 cents per share.

Sales fell 21 percent to $81.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $76.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about 1.4 billion, were up 2 percent in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

(Reporting By Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Joyjeet Das)