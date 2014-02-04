William Ackman, Chief Executive Officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP talks to reporters before entering the AGM of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. in Calgary May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jack Cusano

BOSTON Billionaire investor William Ackman's fund surged 3.8 percent in January, handily beating the stock market's decline and wiping away some memories of last year's bruising losses.

Ackman's $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management told clients that its Pershing Square LP fund gained 3.8 percent, after fees, last month according to a performance update sent to investors earlier on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)