Southwest Airlines cuts outlook for key revenue measure
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
BOSTON Billionaire investor William Ackman's fund surged 3.8 percent in January, handily beating the stock market's decline and wiping away some memories of last year's bruising losses.
Ackman's $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management told clients that its Pershing Square LP fund gained 3.8 percent, after fees, last month according to a performance update sent to investors earlier on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.
NEW YORK American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday became the second major U.S. airline this week to lower guidance on a closely watched revenue metric, sending shares of several major carriers lower.