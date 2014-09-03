William Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks to the audience about Herbalife company in New York, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

BOSTON Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings portfolio, the hedge fund he plans to list publicly later this year, has gained 31.2 percent this year through August, an investor in the fund said on Wednesday.

The portfolio gained 3.1 percent last month, extending its already strong gains for the year which have made it one of the industry's best performing funds this year.

Last month Ackman told investors in a letter that he is hoping to raise permanent capital by listing the fund on a stock exchange.

