Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
BOSTON Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings portfolio has lost 19 percent this year after his bet on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International soured, turning one of last year's biggest winners into one of this year's most prominent losers.
Pershing Square Holdings lost 7.3 percent in October, the firm, which invests roughly $16 billion for state pension funds, endowments and wealthy investors said on a Web site. The trouble was largely related to a 47 percent tumble in the stock of Valeant, a drug company Ackman added to his concentrated portfolio earlier this year.
But another one of Ackman's big bets on Platform Specialty Products also soured when it lost roughly 20 percent in the last month.
Last year Pershing Square Holdings gained 40 percent.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.
LONDON The jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut but top commodity traders are betting it can by selling stakes in storage tank businesses that profited from oversupply.