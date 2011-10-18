BOSTON Hedge fund manager William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management said on Tuesday that his firm is making a bet on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS.N).

The company, which makes faucets and cabinets, was spun out of Fortune Brands only recently and Pershing Square considers the stock to be "very cheap."

Ackman and his analysts forecast strong growth for the company, especially if the housing market picks up again in the coming years.

Pershing Square first began owning Fortune Brands about a year ago. The company's share price was up 5.5 percent at $14.47 in afternoon trading after Pershing Square made its announcement.

