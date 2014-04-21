Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
A merger between Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) and Allergan Inc (AGN.N) would create an "unrivaled platform for growth and value creation" in the healthcare sector, a spokesperson for Valeant said on Monday.
Valeant will finalize and announce terms of its proposal shortly, the spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel. Editing by Andre Grenon)
Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered Russian counterpart Rosneft a stake in a joint venture in the country's Orinoco Belt extra-heavy crude area, five industry sources said, in a sign of the Latin American nation's dire economic situation and Moscow's growing muscle there.