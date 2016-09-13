BOSTON Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Singer said on Tuesday that he thinks growth can recover but that central bankers can't be the only ones doing the job of stimulating growth.

Speaking at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference, Singer said that growth does not have to be limited to 2 percent going forward and that U.S. growth could be "significantly north of 2 percent."

But monetary policy alone cannot get the job done, Singer who runs $27 billion Elliott Associates, explained, saying "it is unsustainable for central bankers to do the only job of supporting the global economy."

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)