U.S. shopping-mall retailers rally after L Brands' sales report
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of U.S. shopping-mall retailers bounced back on Thursday after L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret, reported a smaller-than-expected decline in March sales.
BOSTON Robert Citrone's Discovery Capital Management, a global macro fund that makes big bets on currencies, interest rates and stocks, gained 5.88 percent in July, putting the fund back into the black with a 1.22 percent gain for the year, an investor said.
Many hedge funds are still compiling July numbers but early reports show that so-called global macro funds delivered better returns in July when the dollar gained. Many had been wrong-footed in currency trades in April and June.
WASHINGTON U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross held out hope on Thursday that the Trump administration will revive the U.S. Export-Import bank's full lending powers, saying the institution is part of its "trade toolbox" to boost exports.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.