BOSTON Billionaire investor Kenneth Griffin, who oversees $26 billion at hedge fund Citadel LLC, has reached a divorce settlement with his former hedge fund manager wife, Anne Dias Griffin, a source familiar with the case said on Wednesday.

The high-profile divorce case went to court on Monday in Chicago, but the judge delayed proceedings to allow the two sides try to settle their differences. Details of the settlement were not disclosed and representatives for the pair were not immediately available.

Griffin, 46, and Anne Dias Griffin, 44, were married at a lavish ceremony at Versailles in France in 2003, and now have three children together. Griffin filed for divorce in 2014, citing "irreconcilable" differences, a move she said was made to catch her off guard while on vacation.

Since splitting the couple has made headlines with accusations and demands. She asked for child support of $1 million a month, based on the family's previous spending habits. She also asked to move the children out of Chicago to New York. He recently purchased a $220 million penthouse apartment in New York, the New York Post reported.

While married the pair ranked as a power couple in finance and philanthropy, donating $19 million to help build the Modern Wing at the Chicago Art Institute, where they had their first date. Last year, Griffin said he would be donating $150 million to Harvard, where he earned his undergraduate degree and she earned a business degree.

Griffin started trading as a student out of his Harvard dormitory and later founded Citadel, one of the world's most successful hedge funds. Dias Griffin founded Aragon Capital in 2001 with seed money from Julian Robertson, an industry legend who helped start some of the world's biggest hedge funds.

