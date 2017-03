BOSTON SAC Capital Advisors' founder Steven A. Cohen is trying to sell his stake in privately held Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Kadmon was founded by Sam Waksal, who served a five year prison term for insider stock trading. Cohen invested $30 million in the company.

A spokesman for Kadmon declined to comment. A spokesman for Cohen declined to comment.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard Valdmanis)