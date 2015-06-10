BERLIN Germany's HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE) said it would pay out more of its profits as dividends and set out its sales growth targets in an industry being reshaped by a merger between rivals Holcim HOLN.VX and Lafarge LAFP.PA.

The company, which has been stepping up activities in countries including Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Togo and Burkina Faso, said it was committed to "disciplined growth in attractive markets".

"We will allocate our strong free cash flow to carefully selected growth initiatives and increasing shareholder returns," Chief Financial Officer Lorenz Naeger said in a statement before a presentation to investors to be held in London on Wednesday.

Shares in HeidelbergCement rose 2 percent by 0545 ET, making them the strongest gainers in a flat Dax index of German blue chip companies .GDAXI.

The German company has opted not to buy assets being divested by Lafarge and Holcim to get approval for a merger which will create the world's biggest cement maker with $44 billion in annual sales.

HeidelbergCement is aiming for sales above 17 billion euros by 2019, an increase of at least 35 percent over 2014 levels.

The German company makes cement, concrete, building products and is the world's biggest producer of sand, gravel and crushed-rock aggregates.

Priority markets for investment remain the United States, Africa and Asia, more specifically India, Australia and Indonesia, Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said.

Indonesia is expected to see a strong pickup in growth in the second half as big infrastructure projects get under way, he added.

The company had pencilled in around 400 million euros ($452 million) per year for investments, Scheifele told a conference call with journalists.

It expects a cumulative cash flow of about 8.8 billion euros between 2015 and 2019. Of that, it plans to invest about 2.5 billion euros in organic growth, use 1 billion euros to keep debt levels low and use more than 2 billion euros for dividends.

It plans to lift its dividend payout ratio to 40-45 percent by the end of 2019, compared with a previous medium-term target of 30-35 percent.

The rest may be used for acquisitions or buybacks, it said.

It has set a target of operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of more than 4 billion euros by 2019, up from 2.3 billion euros in 2014.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)

