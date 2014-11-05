Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
BRUSSELS Dutch builder Heijmans (HEIJ.AS) on Wednesday said it expected to post a net loss for 2014, due to pressure on revenues and margins and a restructuring program at its non-residential construction business.
The group previously said it was confident it would achieve a positive operating result in the full-year, but in a statement on Tuesday Chief Executive Bert van der Els said that was no longer certain.
The group said that, while its order book increased by almost half from late 2013 to 2.5 billion euros ($3.14 billion), revenues for the first nine months were down by 10 percent.
This was mainly due to margin pressure in its non-residential and infrastructure businesses due to tough market conditions and fierce competition, while revenues in residential construction remained stable, the group said.
Heijmans said it would reorganize its non-residential business and cut 200 jobs.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.