A bottle of Heineken beer is seen in ice in Singapore May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Lee (SINGAPORE - Tags: BUSINESS)

BRUSSELS Shares in Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) opened down, but then rose to a three-month high in early trading as the market tried to digest its offer for Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI.

Traders said the market was torn between nervousness about the prospect of Heineken's debt level rising, and the attractive possibility that it could take full ownership of a fast-growing emerging market business.

The shares touched a three-month high of 43.905 euros, a gain of 2.1 percent, making them among the strongest gainers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European stocks. .FTEU3.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)