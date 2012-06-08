BRUSSELS Global brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) is buying Belgium's Stassen Ciders to extend its lead in the growing world cider market and tap into the small family controlled company's skills in developing non-alcoholic ciders and wines.

Amsterdam-based Heineken is the world leader in cider with a No 1 position in Britain -- the world's largest cider market where it owns Strongbow and Bulmers -- and a presence in markets like Finland, the Netherlands, Hungary, Italy, Canada and the United States.

Cider has outperformed a sluggish beer market in the developed world and has attracted new consumers, notably female drinkers.

Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, on Friday declined to say how much it paid for Stassen, which it had worked with to develop new ciders like Strongbow Gold and Jacques. Analysts put the price tag at under 30 million euros ($37.7 million).

The brewer has already made Strongbow Gold one of its five global brands along with Heineken, Desperados, Amstel and Sol beers. Although cider only makes up around 2 percent of Heineken's volumes, it is ahead of other big brewers like Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), SABMiller SAB.L and Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) where it account for less than 1 percent.

Heineken said it had no immediate plans to introduce Stassen cider into Britain, where the market is around 15 percent the size of that of beer.

Dampened by poor spring weather, the market is becoming more competitive with Irish Magners cider maker C&C (GCC.I) a big player, while AB InBev introduced Stella Cidre last year and Carlsberg sells Koppaberg.

Heineken said its Strongbow cider grew volumes by 4.7 percent in the first quarter of 2012, helped by a return to growth in Britain.

Stassen's revenue last year was 36 million euros, with an operating profit of 1 million euros, according to KBC Securities analyst Wim Hoste who said he had seen the company's annual report. It has a workforce of about 100 people.

Analysts say Stassen's appeal is the add-on capacity for continental Europe and its research and development center, which has already developed products for Heineken and also non-alcoholic Degre Zero ciders and alcohol-free wine Vintense.

