A woman reaches for a can of Heineken at a restaurant in Bangkok July 20,2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

BRUSSELS Heineken (HEIN.AS), the world's third largest brewer, reported first-quarter revenue below market expectations with a decline in beer sales everywhere except Asia and said austerity-hit Europe and inflation in Nigeria would limit growth this year.

The brewer of Heineken, Europe's best selling beer, Sol, Tiger and Strongbow cider, said on Wednesday that volatile global market conditions had contributed to a weaker-than-expected first quarter.

"Challenging trading conditions in austerity affected markets in Europe and inflationary pressures in Nigeria are expected to continue to impact volume development for the balance of year, leading to a moderation in organic growth expectations for the full year," it said in a statement.

It said it still expected volume and revenue expansion for the whole of 2013, with higher growth regions offsetting weakness in certain developed countries

Europe's largest brewer said revenue in the first three months rose 8.1 percent to 4.145 billion euros ($5.39 billion), below the average 4.29 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll of seven banks and brokers.

Excluding the full takeover of Asia Pacific Breweries at the end of last year and currency effects, revenue was down 2.7 percent.

The company said that operating profit declined by a mid-single digit percentage, on a like-for-like basis, due to lower revenue only partly offset by a reduction of marketing expenses and the results of its cost savings program.

Group beer volumes fell 2.7 percent overall, with declines in all regions, except Asia, where the company sold more beer in Vietnam, China, Malaysia and Indonesia. Western Europe was the weakest, with an 8.7 percent beer sales drop.

For Heineken, the first quarter is seasonally less significant, with more beer sold in the summer. Last year, the first three months represented 21 percent of consolidated beer volume and considerably less in terms of profit contributions. ($1 = 0.7683 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)