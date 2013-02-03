LONDON Heineken (HEIN.AS) is preparing to sell Hartwall, the Finnish arm of the brewer Scottish and Newcastle it bought in 2008, for about 500 million pounds ($790 million), The Sunday Times reported without citing sources.

It was understood to have hired JP Morgan to find a buyer for the asset, the newspaper said.

Heineken declined to comment on the report.

($1 = 0.6351 British pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)