HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
LONDON Heineken (HEIN.AS) is preparing to sell Hartwall, the Finnish arm of the brewer Scottish and Newcastle it bought in 2008, for about 500 million pounds ($790 million), The Sunday Times reported without citing sources.
It was understood to have hired JP Morgan to find a buyer for the asset, the newspaper said.
Heineken declined to comment on the report.
($1 = 0.6351 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.