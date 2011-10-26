Bottles of Heineken beer are displayed before a news conference in London January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

BRUSSELS Heineken NV (HEIN.AS), the world's third-largest brewer, sold more beer at higher prices in the third quarter than a year earlier helped by stronger African markets and a rebound in Russia to report surprise increases in volumes and revenue.

Europe's largest brewer, whose Heineken brand is the continent's number one beer, said revenue grew by 0.6 percent to 4.65 billion euros ($6.47 billion) compared with the 4.51 billion euro average forecast in a Reuters poll of eight brokers.

The Dutch brewer warned in August that weak consumer sentiment and a damp summer would wipe out profit growth this year. It maintained this forecast that 2011 net profit before exceptionals would be broadly in line with last year.

The company said net profit in the third quarter, at 525 million euros, was virtually unchanged from a year earlier.

Heineken bought Scottish & Newcastle with Carlsberg in 2008, chiefly getting the British assets, but expanded into emerging markets with an all-share purchase last year of the brewing assets of Mexico's FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX)(FMX.N).

($1 = 0.719 Euros)

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)