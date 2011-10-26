Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
BRUSSELS Heineken NV (HEIN.AS), the world's third-largest brewer, sold more beer at higher prices in the third quarter than a year earlier helped by stronger African markets and a rebound in Russia to report surprise increases in volumes and revenue.
Europe's largest brewer, whose Heineken brand is the continent's number one beer, said revenue grew by 0.6 percent to 4.65 billion euros ($6.47 billion) compared with the 4.51 billion euro average forecast in a Reuters poll of eight brokers.
The Dutch brewer warned in August that weak consumer sentiment and a damp summer would wipe out profit growth this year. It maintained this forecast that 2011 net profit before exceptionals would be broadly in line with last year.
The company said net profit in the third quarter, at 525 million euros, was virtually unchanged from a year earlier.
Heineken bought Scottish & Newcastle with Carlsberg in 2008, chiefly getting the British assets, but expanded into emerging markets with an all-share purchase last year of the brewing assets of Mexico's FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX)(FMX.N).
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.