Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
DUBAI Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last-minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls .
LONDON Brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) said on Monday it had agreed a deal to transfer 2.4 billion pounds ($3.71 billion) in longevity risk to Friends Life, now part of insurer Aviva (AV.L).
The deal covers around 19,000 pensioners in the defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme of the Scottish & Newcastle Pension Plan, a statement said on Monday.
"By hedging against longevity, we have reduced a significant amount of the Plan's risk should the overall life expectancy of members exceed our projections," said Neil Parfrey, UK head of pensions at Heineken.
HONG KONG Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a controlling stake in the owner of the publisher of Forbes magazine, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.