A man walks outside the factory of United Breweries Ltd (UB) that manufactures Kingfisher beer in Thiruvalluar district of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

MUMBAI Heineken NV (HEIN.AS), the world's third largest brewer, bought an additional 1.3 percent stake in India's United Breweries (UBBW.NS) for 2.8 billion rupees ($45.8 million) on the stock market, the National Stock Exchange data showed.

Heineken, which currently owns 3.2 percent stake in United Breweries, bought 3.5 million shares at 772.9 rupees, according to the exchange data on Tuesday.

Shares of United Breweries, owned by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, ended 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday at 775.80 rupees.

($1 = 61.1025 Indian rupees).

