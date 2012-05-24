Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
H.J. Heinz Co HNZ.N reported lower quarterly net earnings on Thursday, hurt by one-time charges related to productivity improvements.
The ketchup maker said net earnings were $175.3 million, or 54 cents per share, for its fiscal fourth quarter ended April 29, down from $223.9 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding pre-tax charges of $113 million, or 27 cents per share, Heinz earned 81 cents per share.
Sales rose to $3.05 billion from $2.89 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.