Helen Mirren poses with her newly-unveiled star, the 2,488th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Hollywood, California, January 3, 2013. The multi major award-winning actress was recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama and for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama. Mirren will appear in the HBO biopic 'Phil Spector' later this year. REUTERS/David McNew

LOS ANGELES Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren finally got her wish on Thursday, receiving a star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame right next to dashing fellow Briton Colin Firth.

"I couldn't be prouder and more happy that I'm actually going to finally lie next to Colin Firth, something I've been wanting to do for a very long time," Mirren said wryly.

Mirren, 67, who won the best actress Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in 2006's "The Queen," was honored with the iconic terrazzo and brass star along Hollywood Boulevard in the historical heart of the U.S. film industry.

Mirren's star, the 2,488th since the Walk of Fame began in 1958, serves as a de facto lifetime achievement award for those in the entertainment industry.

Firth, who received his Walk of Fame star in 2011, won an Oscar as best actor for his portrayal of Britain's King George VI in 2010's "The King Speech."

"Well I'm very pleased and proud and I think it's very good for the British monarchy that here on Hollywood Boulevard, the King and the Queen are going to actually sleep together, for the rest of history," said Mirren said at the unveiling.

The actress posed for photographers lying on her side next to her star and blew kisses to the crowd.

Writer and director David Mamet introduced Mirren.

"Helen's performances reap higher praise than being praised, they're loved," Mamet said.

"And by one who's had the absolute kick of working with her, I want to say as (British poet) Rupert Brooke said, somewhere there will be a little piece of foreign ground that is always a bit of England, and that's right there," Mamet said.

Mirren is starring alongside Al Pacino in Mamet's upcoming TV film about troubled music producer Phil Spector's murder trial.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is administered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

(Reporting by Alan Devall, writing by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Sandra Maler)