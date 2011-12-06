Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE.O) will buy Procter & Gamble Co's (PG.N) PUR water filtration business, including manufacturing facilities, for an undisclosed sum to expand its consumer healthcare segment.

The deal also includes the world-wide PUR trademark and more than 200 patents, the consumer products maker said in a statement.

The deal is expected to immediately add to its earnings, and Helen of Troy plans to finance the deal through its existing working capital and an expansion of its current credit facility, it said.

The company expects PUR sales to exceed $110 million for 2012.

The deal does not include P&G's children's safe drinking water corporate philanthropy program, it said.

(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)