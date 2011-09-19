SAN DIEGO A helicopter crash at a Marine Corps base in Southern California on Monday killed two personnel who were on board, military officials said.

The AH-1W "Cobra" helicopter went down in a training area in the southeast corner of Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar said in a statement.

Camp Pendleton is 40 miles north of San Diego.

The two personnel were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, the Marine Corps said.

It was not immediately clear if the deceased personnel were Marines.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the crash, the Marine Corps said.

(Reporting by Marty Graham; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Jerry Norton)