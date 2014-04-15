Ben Affleck says he has completed treatment for alcohol addiction
LOS ANGELES Actor Ben Affleck said on Tuesday that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction, saying he wanted to "be the best father I can be."
The Ultimate Warrior, one of the most celebrated names in U.S. professional wrestling, died of natural causes attributed to heart disease, an Arizona coroner's office said on Tuesday.
An autopsy on the 54-year-old wrestler, whose given name was James Hellwig, confirmed his cause of death was "atherosclerotic/arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease," according to the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.
The condition occurs when blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from the heart to the body become blocked or hardened, restricting blood flow, according to medical experts.
Hellwig collapsed on April 8 outside a hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona, police said.
His death came just days after he was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc Hall of Fame.
The 6-foot, 2-inch tall, 280-pound (127 kg) wrestler was one of the most recognizable characters in professional wrestling, commanding the ring in his signature neon garb, lengthy blond hair and face paint.
NEW YORK For a complete history of broadcasting, you do not need to go through archives or visit a museum. Just have a chat with Larry King.
LOS ANGELES Joni Sledge, who along with her siblings formed the group Sister Sledge and recorded the enduring hit "We Are Family," has died aged 60, representatives for the group said on Saturday.