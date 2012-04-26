Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Contract driller Helmerich & Payne Inc's (HP.N) profit missed market estimates for the first time in four quarters as a rise in operating expenses took a toll on rig margins.
Average rig expense per day rose 12.5 percent while average rig margin per day fell 5 percent.
The company's revenue from U.S. land operations rose 6 percent, lower than the 30 percent rise the segment posted a quarter ago. The segment makes up for more than 85 percent of total sales.
Second-quarter income from continuing operations rose to $129.7 million, or 1.18 per share, from $98.9 million, or 91 cents per share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, profit was $1.13, lower than analysts expectations of $1.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $770 million, higher than market estimates of $746.1 million.
Smaller rival Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN.O) posted a higher-then-expected quarterly profit as it moved rigs to cater to the industry-wide shift to oil- and liquids-rich plays.
Quarterly net income rose to $97.3 million, or 62 cents per share, from $71.3 million, or 46 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 57 cents per share.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $746 million, higher than market estimates of $732.4 million.
Helmerich & Payne shares have lost about a fifth of their value last year, tracking the wider U.S. Dow Jones Oil equipment services index .DJUSOI which has shed about 20 percent.
Patterson-UTI shares have fallen about 45 percent in the same period.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.