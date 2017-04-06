A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured before its annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

DUESSELDORF, Germany German consumer goods group Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) will keep looking for acquisitions to bolster its business, its new chief executive said on Thursday.

"We want to complement our portfolio and strengthen our position in attractive markets via targeted acquisitions," Hans Van Bylen told shareholders at the group's annual general meeting.

Henkel last month made a binding offer to buy Darex Packaging Technologies from GCP Applied Technologies (GCP.N) for $1.05 billion (0.84 billion pounds).

