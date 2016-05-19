Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
FRANKFURT Henkel's (HNKG_p.DE) new chief executive said the consumer goods maker's underlying profit target for this year was ambitious but said he was confident it could be reached.
"We do see the guidance is ambitious, but we had a good start to the year," Hans Van Bylen told analysts during a conference call after Henkel reported first-quarter financial results.
"We are convinced it will be a lot of hard work to get there," he added.
Henkel aims to grow its adjusted earnings per preference share by 8 to 11 percent this year. In the first quarter, its adjusted EPS grew 7.6 percent to 1.27 euros ($1.42).
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
CarMax Inc , the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher vehicle sales.