DUESSELDORF, Germany German consumer goods group Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) has a war chest of 4.5 billion euros ($6.2 billion) available for acquisitions, its Chief Financial Officer Carsten Knobel said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said earlier he was still on the lookout for takeover targets but would not pay over the odds for any takeovers.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)