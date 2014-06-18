Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
STOCKHOLM Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said sales in June had gotten off to a good start after reporting second-quarter profits in line with analyst forecasts.
The Swedish budget fashion company, which competes with the world's biggest clothing retailer Zara-owner Inditex, said on Wednesday its spring collections had been well-received and cited strong sales for other H&M brands such as COS, & Other Stories and H&M Home.
It posted a pretax profit of 7.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.1 billion) for the March through May period, matching a mean analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.
The group, which has been broadening its product offering and investing in its online business having gotten off to a slow start compared with some rivals, posted a gross margin in the quarter of 60.8 percent - just below an analyst forecast for 61.2 percent.
"We are seeing some of our long-term investments starting to generate revenues such as & Other Stories and our online store in the U.S. and in France," Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement, adding the company would continue to make long-term investments.
H&M, which reported quarterly sales last week, said June sales were off to a good start after a near 20 percent increase in May. It did not provide further details about its June sales.
Last week, Inditex said its sales rose 11 percent in local currencies between Feb. 1 and June 8, accelerating from the 8 percent it recorded in the year to Jan. 31.
H&M said it would launch an extended shoe range this autumn. It plans to roll out in 8 to 10 online markets in 2015 after starting up sites in Spain, Italy and China this autumn.
($1 = 6.6448 Swedish Kronas)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Mark Potter)
