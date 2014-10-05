Commodities trader Mercuria is considering a strategic review of Henry Bath, a metals warehousing, storage and handling business, which it had bought from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the Financial times reported.

Marco Dunand, chief executive of Mercuria, said he had received interest from many parties looking to invest in Baltimore-based Henry Bath and that the company was open to investors acquiring a substantial stake in it, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1BHkLk3)

Ownership of warehouses has come under increased attention from regulators as metals users have complained about banks and trading firms taking advantage of the system and distorting prices, the report said.

Last week Switzerland-based Mercuria acquired Henry Bath as part of its purchase of JPMorgan's physical commodities unit for $800 million.

The deal between both the firms was earlier valued at $3.5 billion but the price turned out to be much lower as Mercuria bought less of the metals and oil in JPMorgan's inventories.

Mercuria had a 2013 turnover of $112 billion and is primarily focused on energy, with over 1,000 people operating from offices around the world.

Representatives at Henry Bath and Mercuria were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)