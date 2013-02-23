Traders work at the post that trades Herbalife stock on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in this January 10, 2013 file photograph. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Herbalife Ltd said on Friday it was recalling some of its Nutritional Shake Mix because although the label said it was dairy free it may contain "trace amounts" of milk proteins.

The company said in a statement that people with severe allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products containing milk proteins.

Herbalife said there had been no reports to date of any illnesses or adverse health effects associated with the affected products and that it had notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company, which sells products through a network of independent distributors, said the product was distributed in the United States from January 16, 2013, through February 16, 2013, exclusively to individual independent distributors as cartons of 12 packets or as single-serving packets in the company's introductory business pack. It said the lot numbers were 133405G10, 133408G10, and 133409G10.

Independent distributors were being contacted by telephone and U.S. mail to alert them to the recall, the company said.

(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore)