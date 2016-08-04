An Herbalife logo is shown on a poster at a clinic in the Mission District in San Francisco, California April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Herbalife Ltd's (HLF.N) on Wednesday posted second-quarter results that beat forecasts as strong demand for the marketing company's nutrition products helped offset a $203 million payment to settle a U.S. probe into its business practices.

Herbalife, which uses a massive network of independent distributors, will roll out some changes to U.S. operations that it had agreed upon with regulators to avoid being labeled a pyramid scheme, company executives said on a conference call after it reported earnings.

Shares of the company rose 2 percent after the bell.

Herbalife agreed in July to settle the Federal Trade Commission investigation and change its business model after activist investor Bill Ackman accused the company of fraud and of giving distributors incentives to recruit more members rather than sell products.

Ackman has made large bets against Herbalife's stock since 2012.

In the settlement, Herbalife agreed to restructure its U.S. business so that distributors are rewarded not for recruitment, but for sales of its powdered shakes, vitamins and other tablets to manage body weight, boost energy and calm stress. The FTC had noted that an overwhelming majority of distributors earn little or no money.

Chief Financial Officer John DeSimone told analysts on the conference call that the way Herbalife compensates distributors would remain the same.

Referring to changes Herbalife had agreed to make, DeSimone said that any distraction could have a short-term impact on the business.

Ackman has said the business restructuring would cause Herbalife to collapse as top distributors leave the company.

FORECAST BUMPED

Herbalife, based in Los Angeles, bumped up its current year adjusted profit forecast to $4.50 to $4.80 per share from $4.40 to $4.75.

It posted a net loss of $22.9 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net income of $82.8 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.29 per share, beating analysts' consensus estimate by 8 cents according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total sales rose 3.4 percent to $1.20 billion. Analysts had expected $1.19 billion.

