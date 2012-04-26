Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Hercules Offshore Inc HERO.O, the top shallow-water drilling contractor in the Gulf of Mexico, posted a wider quarterly loss hurt by a sharp decline in revenue at its International offshore segment.
International Offshore revenue fell about 77 percent to $18 million for the first quarter due to downtime. Operating days in the quarter halved to 247 days.
"We expect utilization will rebound sharply from the lows experienced in the first quarter," Chief Executive John Rynd said, adding that the company's performance will be "substantially better" in the second half of the year.
However, he warned that a portion of the downtime will extend into the second quarter.
Loss from continuing operations was $38.3 million, or 28 cents per share, wider than $13.6 million, or 12 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $143.3 million.
The company's shares have lost about 13 percent of their value in the last one year.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.