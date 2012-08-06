Campbell Soup's shares slide after sales miss
Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups, sending its shares down 8 percent.
British explorer Heritage Oil Plc HOIL.L HOC.TO reported a narrower adjusted loss for the first half of the year on higher sales volume and oil prices.
Adjusted loss, excluding $18 million in costs related to a proposed acquisition of oilfield assets in Nigeria, fell to $6.7 million for January-June from $6.9 million a year earlier.
The company said the acquisition of 45 percent interest in a string of oilfield assets, known as OML 30, for $850 million would be completed in the second half.
Net average daily production during the first half rose 35 percent to 567 barrels of oil per day.
Average price per barrel rose 4 percent during the period.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Pioneer Energy Services Corp said it expected revenue from its biggest unit, which provides oil field services, to rise by as much as 30 percent in the first quarter, with more oil companies drilling and completing wells.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise and said it would return $400 million to investors via a special dividend and share consolidation.