Office furniture maker Herman Miller Inc's (MLHR.O) first-quarter results handily beat estimates helped by margin expansion and order growth.

"Our results this quarter reflect improved operating efficiencies and a net pricing benefit that exceeded our expectations," Chief Financial Officer Greg Bylsma said in a statement.

For the quarter-ended September 3, the company earned $24.6 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with $16.1 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 42 cents a share.

Sales rose by a fifth to $458.1 million. Orders rose 22 percent.

Gross margins rose to 33.7 percent.

Analysts on an average expected earnings of 32 cents a share on sales of $444.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company's shares, which touched a 52-week low of $16.07 earlier on Wednesday, were trading up 8 percent after-market. They closed at $16.14 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

