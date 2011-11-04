PARIS Hermes (HRMS.PA) has not seen weaker demand in October due to the economic outlook, and the slowdown in France, the Americas and leather goods reported in the third quarter is due to production capacity issues, its finance director said.

"It (the slowdown) can be entirely attributed to stock problems," Hermes Finance Director Mireille Maury told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

She added that the French luxury brand expected sales from leather goods, its biggest business, to rise 10-12 percent at constant exchange rates this year.

