Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
PARIS French luxury goods company Hermes on Thursday posted an 11 percent rise in like-for-like third-quarter sales, driven by robust demand for its leather goods and ready-to-wear.
Hermes, famous for its 8,000-euro Kelly and Birkin bags, made revenue of 990.6 million euros ($1.24 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30.
The trading update comes after arch-rival LVMH said on Monday it would redistribute the Hermes shares it owns to LVMH shareholders on Dec. 17 as part of a dispute-ending agreement between the two luxury groups in September.
Under the deal, LVMH - the world's No.1 luxury group, controlled by France's wealthiest man, Bernard Arnault - agreed to relinquish most of its 23.2 percent stake in Hermes and not acquire any shares in its smaller rival for five years.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.