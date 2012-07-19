PARIS French luxury goods maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) sees no slowdown in demand for its goods in China, Chief Executive Patrick Thomas told Reuters on Thursday, noting that Europe outside of France also remained strong.

"Demand in France is a little bit weak," Thomas said, adding that sales in the leather goods division were impacted by the number of public holidays in the month of May.

He added that July sales growth looked roughly in line with the first half of the year. Hermes reported 13.4 percent sales growth at constant currencies for the second quarter on Thursday.

