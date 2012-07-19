Campbell Soup's shares slide after sales miss
Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups, sending its shares down 8 percent.
PARIS French luxury goods maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) said on Thursday that second-quarter sales rose 21.9 percent at current exchange rates to 814.5 million euros ($998.95 million).
The maker of high-end leather goods and expensive homewares said that the full-year underlying operating margin would be between its all-time high in 2011 and the 2010 rate.
The company added that it was difficult to make more specific projections due to currency fluctuations and uncertainties over the global economy, but it also expected to achieve full-year consolidated revenue growth of 10 percent.
($1 = 0.8154 euros)
(Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by James Regan)
Pioneer Energy Services Corp said it expected revenue from its biggest unit, which provides oil field services, to rise by as much as 30 percent in the first quarter, with more oil companies drilling and completing wells.
U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast equipment sales to rise for the first time in three years, partly driven by improving economic conditions in Brazil and Argentina.