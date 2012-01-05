ANCHORAGE, Alaska An Navy veteran accused of giving a fatal dose of heroin to a 14-year-old girl had previously injected another teenaged girl with the drug, local police said on Wednesday.

Sean Warner already faces manslaughter charges in the death of Jena Dolstad, a high-school freshman who died on December 29 after spending several days in a local hospital on life support.

Investigators probing the case said Warner injected an older girl with the drug earlier in December, police said.

"There is another victim, a 17-year-old female, who was also injected over the last month multiple times," Anchorage Police Department Lieutenant Dave Parker said.

That girl, whose name was not released by authorities, was not hospitalized or given medical treatment, he said.

Dolstad was found unconscious and lying in her own vomit on Warner's bed on the morning of December 23, according to court documents.

Warner was arrested two days later and charged with drug-related crimes, tampering with evidence and theft.

Warner waited for hours before calling for emergency assistance to treat Dolstad, and attempted to hide evidence of drug activity before responders arrived, according to court documents.

In response to Dolstad's death, a grand jury indicted Warner on a new charge of manslaughter on Tuesday.

The grand jury charged Warner with a felony count of delivering a controlled substance to a minor over the 17-year-old victim.

Warner is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Thursday, according to court records. He has been held in jail since he was arrested on December 25, Parker said.

Warner's aunt and uncle, who live in Oregon, told Anchorage television station KTUU last week that their nephew suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, a result of his service as a Navy medic in Afghanistan.

The uncle also said Warner struggled since he returned from Afghanistan and, at some point, began using heroin.

(Editing by Mary Slosson, Dan Whitcomb and Peter Bohan)