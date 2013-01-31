Hershey Co (HSY.N) reported fourth-quarter earnings below Wall Street estimates on Thursday but raised its 2013 outlook as it expects to benefit from cost-savings and cheaper commodities.

The maker of Kit Kat, Twizzlers and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups said it expects a profit of $3.56 to $3.63 per share this year before special items, representing growth of 10 percent to 12 percent. That is up from a prior forecast for growth of 8 percent to 10 percent.

The company cited productivity improvements, costs savings and lower prices for input costs, which include commodities such as cocoa and dairy.

With the extra profit, Hershey plans to boost its advertising spending by 20 percent, to support the launch of its Brookside brand and other products.

In the fourth quarter, Hershey's net income was $149.9 million, or 66 cents per share, up from $142.1 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 74 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose to $1.75 billion from $1.57 billion.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John Wallace)