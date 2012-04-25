Hess Corp (HES.N) warned that its oil output from North Dakota's Bakken field would fall short of its 2012 target as it drilled in less-productive areas of the booming oil state, sending the company's shares down more than 6 percent.

Chief Executive John Hess said the company's production from the Bakken continued to grow, but would lag the 2012 average of 60,000 barrels per day it has forecast, partly because of delays in securing drilling permits that tempered first-quarter growth.

The downgrade was a rare spot of bad news in one of the fastest-growing oil patches in the world. North Dakota is poised to overtake Alaska as the second-largest U.S. oil-producing state this year, extending an unexpected oil rush that has already upended the global crude market and pared imports.

Not only did the comments unnerve investors in Hess, which pumps nearly a tenth of all oil from the Bakken region, they could also temper some of the high expectations for the booming play that has shocked analysts with its rapid growth if other producers also begin to pare back forecasts.

"The Bakken is Hess's premier resource play," said Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov. "Hess is one of the largest acreage holders there -- nearly a million acres -- so its production is scrutinized."

Hess indicated that part of the shortfall was because it, like many other oil companies, often must drill at sites that are not considered the best prospects in order to maintain properties under "held by production" leases.

But officials said some of the delays in obtaining state drilling permits appeared to be abating now.

Having earlier posted slightly higher-than-expected quarterly earnings, Hess said on Wednesday its net Bakken production averaged 47,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (bpd) in April, up from 42,000 bpd in the first quarter and 25,000 bpd in the first quarter of last year.

"While we expect the monthly average to continue to increase throughout the rest of the year, we now expect the average for the full year may come in somewhat lower than our original estimate of 60,000 (bpd)," Hess said.

Hess's net income in the quarter was $545 million, or $1.60 per share, versus $929 million, or $2.74 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Excluding one-time items, earnings of $1.53 per share were slightly above the $1.52 that analysts had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $9.75 billion.

Its average sales price during the quarter rose $2.70 from the year-ago quarter to $89.92 per barrel, while its output dipped slightly to 397,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 399,000.

Profit from its marketing and refining arm fell to $11 million in the first quarter from $39 million a year before.

Shares in the company, which will be the third-largest U.S. company that refines and produces oil once ConocoPhillips (COP.N) completes its split next week, gave up early gains to trade down 6.6 percent at $51.39 following the clipped Bakken forecast.

(Reporting by Matt Daily and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Carol Bishopric, Phil Berlowitz and Dale Hudson)