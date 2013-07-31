Hess Corp (HES.N) reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday due to higher oil and gas prices, and said that efforts to divest some overseas producing assets and its retail and trading businesses were well under way.

Hess shares were up 2.5 percent in trading before the bell.

The company said on Tuesday that British utility Centrica Plc (CNA.L) would buy its energy marketing unit for about $1.03 billion.

Including the sale of the marketing business, Hess has raised $4.5 billion from asset sales this year.

The company is still planning to sell producing assets in Indonesia and Thailand, as well as its terminals and its retail and trading businesses.

Hess said in March it would sell its retail gasoline and its marketing and trading businesses in response to a campaign by activist investor Elliott Management to break up the company.

Hess struck a deal with Elliott in May to place three directors backed by the hedge fund on its board after months of sparring over governance and long-term strategy.

Hess, which owns a large position in North Dakota's Bakken shale field, plans to become a pure oil and gas producer by selling nearly $7.5 billion of assets.

Oil and gas production in the second quarter fell to 341,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 429,000 a year earlier.

The decrease was mostly due to asset sales in Russia, the United Kingdom North Sea and Azerbaijan, offset by higher Bakken output, Hess said.

The average worldwide crude oil selling price realized by Hess rose 12 percent in the quarter, while natural gas prices rose about 8 percent.

Net income nearly tripled to $1.43 billion, or $4.16 per share, from $549 million, or $1.61 per share.

Adjusted profit was $1.51 per share.

By that measure, analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.41 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hess shares closed at $73.19 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Anna Driver; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)