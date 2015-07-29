John Hess, CEO of the Hess Corporation, speaks during the IHS CERAWeek 2015 energy conference in Houston, Texas April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer -

Oil producer Hess Corp (HES.N) reported a second-quarter loss on Wednesday as a drop of more than 50 percent in crude prices CLc1 in the past year ate into results.

For the period, the company reported a net loss of $567 million, or $1.99 per share, compared with net income of $931 million, or $2.96 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, Hess recorded a loss of 52 cents per share.

By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Production jumped 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 391,000 boe/d.

The company's most prolific region continued to be the Bakken shale oil formation in North Dakota, where production rose 49 percent to 119,000 boe/d during the quarter. Hess drilled 67 new wells in the state during the period.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jeffrey Benkjoe)