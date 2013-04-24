Hess Corp (HES.N), under pressure from investors to improve returns, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit, helped by higher oil and natural gas prices.

Shares of Hess rose 2.6 percent to $69.96 in early New York Stock Exchange trading.

Hess said earlier this year it aimed to turn itself into a pure exploration and production company in the United States as hedge fund Elliott Management, which owns about 4.5 percent of its shares, has been pushing to elect five independent directors to the New York company's board.

The company's net income soared to $1.28 billion, up from $545 million a year ago, boosted by a gain of $588 million, largely on account of the sale of it assets in the UK North Sea and Azerbaijan.

So far this year, it has announced the sale of assets in Texas and Russia, besides those located in the UK North Sea and Azerbaijan. Combined sales proceeds are expected to be about $3.4 billion after tax, and will be partly used to reduce debt, the company said.

Hess has also announced plans to offload its energy trading arm, terminal network and exit its refining, retail gasoline and marketing businesses to focus on its lower-risk, higher-return assets in the Bakken oil shale.

Production fell 2 percent to 389,000 barrels oil equivalent (boe) per day in the first quarter due to the sale of the assets and a fall in output in the Valhall field in Norway.

Production from the oil-rich Bakken shale in North Dakota was up 55 percent at 65,000 boe per day.

Revenue rose 39 percent to $4.12 billion.

The company's net income rose to $3.72 per share in the first quarter from $1.60 per share a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Hess earned $1.95 per share in the first quarter. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.59 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts at CapitalOne SouthCoast said Hess' earnings beat was driven by higher-than-expected oil and gas prices and lower costs.

Hess said its average worldwide crude oil selling price rose about 5 percent to $94.50 per barrel in the January-March quarter compared to a year ago. The company's natural gas price was $6.62 per thousand cubic feet (mcf), up from $6.23 per mcf a year earlier.

(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal and Sofina Mirza-Reid)