VIENNA Creditors of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution [HAABI.UL] have turned down the Austrian province of Carinthia's offer to buy back their bonds for less than their face value.

Now the province faces a long legal battle with creditors that want the 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion) of bonds, which Carinthia guaranteed, to be repaid in full.

Carinthia guaranteed the bonds of local lender Hypo Alpe Adria before it collapsed and Heta was formed to wind it down.

The province says it can not repay the full amount and faces insolvency if it is forced to. Austria's finance minister on Monday ruled out creditors getting another offer.

Here is the background and likely next developments.

THE REJECTED OFFER

Carinthia's offer, which expired on Friday, was for 75 percent of the senior bonds' face value, and 30 percent of the junior bonds. It totaled roughly 7.8 billion euros, compared with the bonds' face value of 10.8 billion euros.

The Austrian federal government, which had agreed to lend Carinthia the money for the buyback, stepped in 10 days before the offer expired to sweeten it with the prospect of extra returns through a specially issued government bond.

That sweetener brought the offer for senior bonds, the bulk of the paper, to roughly 82 percent of face value.

WHAT NOW?

The wind-down of Heta's assets will continue, administered by Austrian financial markets watchdog FMA.

The FMA is due to announce its "haircut" - the loss that will be imposed on creditors relative to their bonds' face value, based on how much it expects to recover from selling Heta's assets - before a moratorium on bond repayments expires at the end of May.

The FMA has said it will be conservative in its estimate to ensure that, if it is wide of the mark, there will be more money recovered and distributed rather than too little.

HOW MUCH WILL BE RECOVERED FROM HETA'S ASSETS?

That is not clear. Heta itself has said it expects to recover 6.3 billion euros in its wind-down, and Carinthia's offer put the figure at around 6.6 billion euros.

The final amount will not be known until Heta's assets are fully wound down around 2020.

In any case, the amount recovered is widely expected to fall well short of the 10.8 billion euros many creditors insist on, and they are likely to sue Carinthia for the remainder.

WHEN WILL BONDHOLDERS GET THEIR MONEY?

That is also not clear. The FMA could, for example, extend the maturity of Heta bonds if too little has been earned from the wind-down to make repayments in time.

"A lot of these bonds fall due in 2017," a spokesman for the FMA said, illustrating a case in which that particular measure would be necessary. "So many that there cannot be enough liquidity in the coffers at that point in time."

The FMA also has to ensure that all creditors are treated equally and are no worse off than they would be in the case of an insolvency proceeding, the spokesman said.

That suggests, for example, that those whose bonds fall due first should not be repaid in full if that means other creditors would receive less.

WILL CARINTHIA GO BUST?

It is too early to say. Austria and Carinthia have both said that if the buyback offer failed, they cannot rule out the prospect of Carinthian insolvency.

Any creditors attempting to recover money from Carinthia through an insolvency proceeding face a great deal of uncertainty as no Austrian province has gone bankrupt before and no law stipulates how such a case should be handled.

WHAT WOULD INSOLVENCY INVOLVE?

Estimates vary of how much could be recovered from selling Carinthia's assets in an insolvency.

A study commissioned by Carinthia found it would be less than 100 million euros because many of its assets would be protected due to their importance in ensuring the province's public services operate.

Another, commissioned by creditors that rejected the offer, said Carinthia would have to sell almost anything of value, regardless of how much it was needed, including the provincial parliament building.

Other valuable assets some creditors argue Carinthia should be willing to sell include its stake in utility Kelag KELAG.UL].

(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Alexander Smith)