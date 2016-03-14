VIENNA Austria's finance minister said that creditors of a failed regional lender would not get better terms after they rejected a bond buy back offer, leaving the threat of insolvency hanging over an Austrian province.

The impasse is likely to lead to years of court disputes between the southern Austrian province of Carinthia and creditors that include German-owned groups such as Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) and Pimco (ALVG.DE).

Carinthia says it cannot afford to honor 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion) in guarantees it made for the debt of local lender Hypo Alpe Adria when far-right politician Joerg Haider was its governor.

Hypo subsequently collapsed and Heta was formed to wind it down. The amount that will be recovered from Heta's assets is expected to fall well short of the bonds' full face value, and creditors could sue the province for the rest.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling, who agreed to lend Carinthia the money for the rejected offer, on Monday ruled out a new proposal.

"We have always said there will be no further offer in this matter," Schelling told a news conference, adding that Heta would now be wound down and the related court cases could take as long as 10 years.

"The federal government has exhausted all options," he added. "I have none left."

SWEETENER

Carinthia made a 7.8 billion euro buyback offer before the Austrian government added a late sweetener to try to secure the required two-thirds majority of creditors required for the buyback to take effect.

The offer, including the sweetener, amounted to roughly 82 percent of face value for senior bonds, the bulk of the paper. An alliance of creditors that says it controls roughly half the Heta bonds, however, wants full repayment.

The Carinthian Settlement Payment Fund (KAF) confirmed on Monday that creditors holding less than two thirds of the bonds had accepted Carinthia's offer. The KAF and Carinthia's finance chief did not say what the acceptance rate was.

The case has become a political and financial millstone for Carinthia and the national government, which wants to see the standoff with creditors resolved but has pledged not to pour any more public funds into Heta, which has already cost billions.

Carinthia's governor said the province was preparing for a long confrontation with the creditors in court, and the next step was the wind-down of Heta, including a loss imposed on the creditors, or haircut, by financial market watchdog FMA.

"The province's position is that we will now await the decision of the financial market authority," Kaiser told a news conference after a meeting of Carinthia's government.

Insolvency remains a distant prospect for Carinthia, a province of roughly 560,000 people that borders Slovenia and Italy. Estimates of how much could be recovered from it in insolvency proceedings vary widely.

No province in Austria has gone bankrupt before and there is no law governing that specific situation, creating a great deal of legal uncertainty.

(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Keith Weir and Alexander Smith)